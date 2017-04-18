Charleston County parks to lay out options to determine future of Cooper River Marina
Boaters are campaigning to keep the Cooper River Marina run by the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission open in North Charleston. File/Grace Beahm/Staff Worries about what will happen with the marina have prompted a meeting Thursday between concerned boaters and the leadership of the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
