Charleston County parks to lay out op...

Charleston County parks to lay out options to determine future of Cooper River Marina

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

Boaters are campaigning to keep the Cooper River Marina run by the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission open in North Charleston. File/Grace Beahm/Staff Worries about what will happen with the marina have prompted a meeting Thursday between concerned boaters and the leadership of the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Constitutional carry bills have South Carolina ... 19 hr Leslie Fish 3
Charleston in 10 years Wed Denise 8
SC Family Court Judge Deemed Unqualified (Nov '09) Apr 15 SC Digest 124
Judge Segars-Andrews: Post and Courier Comments (Dec '09) Apr 14 Canuck 46
Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12) Apr 7 Outside of This 102
Johns Island Music Emporium (Oct '12) Apr 1 Musikologist 15
News Dixie Furniture to close in downtown Charleston... Apr 1 Benderson 3
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Dalai Lama
  5. Health Care
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,238 • Total comments across all topics: 280,433,525

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC