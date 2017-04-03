Charleston County Hosts 18th Annual E...

Charleston County Hosts 18th Annual Earth Day Festival on April 15

Charleston County's Environmental Management Department invites citizens to join in celebrating Earth Day during the 2017 Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 15. The free event will be held from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Riverfront Park on the former Naval Base in North Charleston.

