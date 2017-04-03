Charleston Co. Finance Committee appr...

Charleston Co. Finance Committee approves Maybank Hwy. widening project

13 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

Committee members met to review a construction bid for Phase 2 of the Maybank Highway Improvement Project, which includes widening part of Maybank Highway. Currently, drivers crossing Stono River Bridge to Johns Island have to merge from two lanes into one lane causing traffic to backup on the bridge during rush hour.

Charleston, SC

