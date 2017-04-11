Charleston City Council set to endorse Housing First model to address homelessness

One year ago at the former site of Tent City, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg spoke about the ongoing effort needed to address the area's housing problem Charleston City Council is set to approve a new resolution in support of the Housing First model as an approach to combating homelessness in the area. The United States Interagency Council on Homelessness has recognized Housing First initiatives as a proven method of providing stability to those facing homelessness by connecting them to permanent housing with few to no barriers, such as treatment requirements or behavioral guidelines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.