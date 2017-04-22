Charleston church shooter on federal ...

Charleston church shooter on federal death row in Indiana

Dylann Roof enters the court room at the Charleston County Judicial Center Monday, April 10, 2017, to enter his guilty plea on murder charges in Charleston, S.C. The convicted Charleston church shooter, Roof was given nine consecutive life sentences in state prison after he pleaded guilty to state murder charges Monday, leaving him to await execution in a federal prison and sparing his victims and their families the burden of a second trial. Federal records on Saturday show Roof is now being held at the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana.

