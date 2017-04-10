Charleston chefs, farmers buck conven...

Charleston chefs, farmers buck conventional wisdom and embrace raw milk

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

Celeste and George Albers' Wadmalaw Island herd of Jersey cows -- with 26 of them yielding 60 gallons a day -- like to hang out in groups on the 125 acres they graze on. It's a short trip from the 2-stall portable milking parlor to the 1/2 gallon jugs of chilled, raw milk at their Green Grocer farm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Charleston in 10 years Tue Shadow 6
Toothache with New York ISP is a stalker Tue NSA 1
Tumbleweeds Is F****d Up. Tue Rocky 2
Rude A** Northerners Tue Rocky 8
New York Full of Child Molesters Tue Truth 1
New Yorkers are f****d up people Mon Tumbleweeds 1
Smack The Invaders of Charleston Sun Toothache 8
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,335 • Total comments across all topics: 280,242,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC