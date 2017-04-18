Charleston area under flash flood warning until 10 a.m.
The warning issued by the National Weather Service includes downtown Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Sullivan's Island and Isle of Palms. Shortly before 8 a.m., the radar indicated a "stream of torrential rainfall" moving into downtown Charleston, Mount Pleasant and Sullivan's Island, the Weather Service said.
