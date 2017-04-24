Charleston-area commercial real estate leases

Chris Fraser and Leslie Fellabom of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing 3,930 square feet of office space at 480 East Bay St. to South Atlantic Bank . Chad Yonce of Southeastern Management Group represented the landlord in leasing 1,000 square feet of retail space at 56 Queen St. The tenant, Mandala Health , was represented by Bryan Perrucci of Southeastern Management.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.