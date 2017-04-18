Charleston area business organizations support gas tax hike to fix S.C. roads
The Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce and other area business organizations are calling on state senators to pass the gas tax bill that would generate money to fix roads across the state. In the press conference on Friday the CMCC was joined by the Economic Leadership Council, Berkeley Chamber, Charleston Regional Development Alliance, Trident CEO Council, local business leaders and public officials.
