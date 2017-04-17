Cannon Green hosts Local Makers + Shakers on the Mezzanine, Round Two

Local designers Emily Papuga of Suite 33 , Marion Blount of Open Door Shop , and Ashley Reid Martin of Sullivan's-based Goldbug come together to display their wares and chat with guests at this free-to-attend spring Makers + Shakers event, next Wed. April 26 from 5-7 p.m. Swing by the beautiful, spacious Cannon Green Mezzanine and check out goods from gold-plated earrings to serveware to throw pillows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.