Cannon Green hosts Local Makers + Shakers on the Mezzanine, Round Two
Local designers Emily Papuga of Suite 33 , Marion Blount of Open Door Shop , and Ashley Reid Martin of Sullivan's-based Goldbug come together to display their wares and chat with guests at this free-to-attend spring Makers + Shakers event, next Wed. April 26 from 5-7 p.m. Swing by the beautiful, spacious Cannon Green Mezzanine and check out goods from gold-plated earrings to serveware to throw pillows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SC Family Court Judge Deemed Unqualified (Nov '09)
|Apr 15
|SC Digest
|124
|Constitutional carry bills have South Carolina ...
|Apr 15
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Judge Segars-Andrews: Post and Courier Comments (Dec '09)
|Apr 14
|Canuck
|46
|Charleston in 10 years
|Apr 13
|Uh huh
|7
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Apr 7
|Outside of This
|102
|Johns Island Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr 1
|Musikologist
|15
|Dixie Furniture to close in downtown Charleston...
|Apr 1
|Benderson
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC