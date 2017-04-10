Ca. man sentenced to 32 years, restitution in downtown Charleston jewelry heist

The 35-year-old California man convicted in federal court in connection to a downtown jewelry heist will spend 32 years in prison for the crime, according to court documents. Charles Eloys Johnson, of San Leandro, was convicted in June of five separate counts : one count of conspiracy to commit robbery affecting interstate commerce, two counts of robbery affecting interstate commerce, and two counts of brandishing a firearm during a violent crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.