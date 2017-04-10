Ca. man sentenced to 32 years, restit...

Ca. man sentenced to 32 years, restitution in downtown Charleston jewelry heist

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

The 35-year-old California man convicted in federal court in connection to a downtown jewelry heist will spend 32 years in prison for the crime, according to court documents. Charles Eloys Johnson, of San Leandro, was convicted in June of five separate counts : one count of conspiracy to commit robbery affecting interstate commerce, two counts of robbery affecting interstate commerce, and two counts of brandishing a firearm during a violent crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Constitutional carry bills have South Carolina ... 4 hr Marauder 1
Leave Charleston Now (Jun '16) 5 hr Tums 9
run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16) 9 hr Tums 36
Judge Segars-Andrews: Post and Courier Comments (Dec '09) 10 hr Canuck 46
SC Family Court Judge Deemed Unqualified (Nov '09) Thu Patty 123
Charleston in 10 years Thu Uh huh 7
Toothache with New York ISP is a stalker Apr 11 NSA 1
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,685 • Total comments across all topics: 280,300,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC