Ca. man sentenced to 32 years, restitution in downtown Charleston jewelry heist
The 35-year-old California man convicted in federal court in connection to a downtown jewelry heist will spend 32 years in prison for the crime, according to court documents. Charles Eloys Johnson, of San Leandro, was convicted in June of five separate counts : one count of conspiracy to commit robbery affecting interstate commerce, two counts of robbery affecting interstate commerce, and two counts of brandishing a firearm during a violent crime.
