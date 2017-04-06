Both sides await judge's ruling on la...

Both sides await judge's ruling on lawsuit challenging Charleston's tour guide laws

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Charleston City Paper

The constitutionality of Charleston's tour guide laws remain in question as the city fights to maintain its licensing requirements. Last year, Charleston joined the list of U.S. cities to have had their regulation of tour guides challenged by the Institute for Justice, a libertarian public interest law firm based in Virginia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Leave Charleston Now (Jun '16) Wed Uh huh 6
Yankee Paul Luman of James Island is a POS Tue Uh huh 6
Rude A** Northerners Apr 3 News 3
Johns Island Music Emporium (Oct '12) Apr 1 Musikologist 15
run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16) Apr 1 Benderson 33
Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12) Apr 1 Benderson 101
News Dixie Furniture to close in downtown Charleston... Apr 1 Benderson 3
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,373 • Total comments across all topics: 280,105,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC