Border war: South Carolina manufacturers debate impact of import tax
Katarina Fjording, the Volvo vice president in charge of building the automaker's $500 million manufacturing campus in Berkeley County, says a proposed border adjustment tax would "make it less interesting doing business here." Lex Kerssemakers, background, Volvo's president and CEO in the U.S., says everyone would lose with such a tax.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SC Family Court Judge Deemed Unqualified (Nov '09)
|Sat
|SC Digest
|124
|Constitutional carry bills have South Carolina ...
|Sat
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Judge Segars-Andrews: Post and Courier Comments (Dec '09)
|Fri
|Canuck
|46
|Charleston in 10 years
|Apr 13
|Uh huh
|7
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Apr 7
|Outside of This
|102
|Dixie Furniture to close in downtown Charleston...
|Apr 1
|Benderson
|3
|TRUMP orders ALL native Charlestonians to flee
|Mar 29
|LMAO
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC