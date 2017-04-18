Blue Bicycle hosts 'Monsters in Charl...

Blue Bicycle hosts 'Monsters in Charleston' book launch this Saturday

Local illustrator Timothy Banks has created a world of delightful whimsy, making monsters into magical, not-so-scary beasts. In his children's book, Monsters in Charleston Banks explores iconic scenes of the Lowcountry, from Folly Beach to the peninsula, with some colorful, larger-than-life beasts thrown in.

