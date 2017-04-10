Blotter: Putting out the fire

Blotter: Putting out the fire

Blotter o' the Week: A shirtless man ripped the fire extinguisher from the wall of a hotel and began blasting it off in the hallway. When asked why, the man replied, "I was drunk and had been drinking."

