Advice on organizing from Black Lives Matter Charleston's Muhiyidin d'Baha
Before he leapt into everyone's Twitter feeds by snatching a Confederate flag from protesters, local Black Lives Matter organizer Muhiyidin d'Baha had long been one of the Charleston area's most vocal activists. With so many people hoping to get started in mobilizing others behind a cause, City Paper reached out to d'Baha for advice on how to effectively organize and address local problems.
