$1.1 million in counterfeit phone accessories seized at Charleston port

Proving that you don't mess with Dr. Dre and Hello Kitty, U.S. Customs agents at the Charleston seaport recently seized $1.1 million worth of counterfeit mobile phone accessories. The more than 85,000 individual imitation goods were branded with the markings of Apple, Marvel, DC Comics, Hello Kitty, and the G-Funk master himself.

