Woman charged with stabbing man to death in Goose Creek
A woman has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of a man in Goose Creek earlier this week. Local media outlets reported that 27-year-old Erica Jean Walters of Goose Creek was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon and has been charged with murder.
