White officer seeking to throw out fatal shooting video
In this Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, file photo, Michael Slager, at right, walks from the Charleston County Courthouse under the protection from the Charleston County Sheriff's Department after a mistrial was declared for his trial in Charleston, S.C. Slager, a former South Carolina police officer wants a judge to throw out the key piece of evidence against him in the 2015 shooting death of unarmed black motorist Walter Scott: a bystander's cellphone video of the killing that was viewed millions of times. That's one of the things Slager will be seeking to do when he's in court Friday, March 17, 2017, for a hearing ahead of his federal civil rights trial.
