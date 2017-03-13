When Charleston County Council codes of conduct act as chains

Southern civility fascinates me perhaps more than it should, this exaltation of politeness as a maxim of behavior to which we should aspire, no matter the situation. Even when circumstances are unfathomably dire, we in the South are expected to smile at strangers, join hands and pray, gently ask for what we know we deserve from those who will never give it to us, quietly assure each other that things are going to get better, and convince ourselves that this is so with our sweet dispositions and optimism.

