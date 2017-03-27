Want to learn computer coding in Char...

Want to learn computer coding in Charleston? Good news: You have options

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

CharlestonCodes.org launched Fri. March 31, 2017, and aims to compile all of the learning opportunities for computer coding in the Charleston area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dixie Furniture to close in downtown Charleston... 50 min Benderson 3
Rude A** Northerners 51 min Benderson 2
TRUMP orders ALL native Charlestonians to flee Mar 29 LMAO 2
Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12) Mar 28 MUSC 100
News Can Pets Be Racist? Mar 24 WHITE POLICE POWER 6
News North Charleston mayor who endorsed Trump to de... Mar 20 Texxy 2
News A photo of a 4-year-old with Hillary Clinton wa... Mar 14 Trump is the man 2
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Final Four
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Oakland
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,838 • Total comments across all topics: 279,970,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC