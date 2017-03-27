Wal-Mart looks to add new Charleston area store, remodel two others
Wal-Mart will open two new stores in South Carolina this year and could add four others, including a new Neighborhood Market in the Charleston region. Wal-Mart is in the pre-planning phase for a new Neighborhood Market store in the region by January 2018, according to Phil Keene, the company's East Coast marketing representative.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Mar 24
|Ink
|99
|Can Pets Be Racist?
|Mar 24
|WHITE POLICE POWER
|6
|North Charleston mayor who endorsed Trump to de...
|Mar 20
|Texxy
|2
|A photo of a 4-year-old with Hillary Clinton wa...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|2
|Charleston County schools look to reuse, lease ...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|West A Library Taken Over By Rude Northerners (Aug '16)
|Mar 14
|Toothache
|10
|Yankee Paul Luman of James Island is a POS
|Mar 10
|Jim on da Island
|5
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC