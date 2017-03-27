U.S. 52 road closures continue through April 5, Hwy. 78 later in April
The existing closure of Carner Avenue/Meeting Street , between Burton Lane and Spuill Avenue, for eastbound traffic into Charleston will be extended until April 5. According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the extension is needed to balance the staging needs of the demolition crews so they can safely remove the overhead deck and girders of the former Spruill and Meeting Exit Ramps. All eastbound traffic will be detoured via Spruill Avenue.
