U.S. 52 road closures continue throug...

U.S. 52 road closures continue through April 5, Hwy. 78 later in April

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

The existing closure of Carner Avenue/Meeting Street , between Burton Lane and Spuill Avenue, for eastbound traffic into Charleston will be extended until April 5. According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the extension is needed to balance the staging needs of the demolition crews so they can safely remove the overhead deck and girders of the former Spruill and Meeting Exit Ramps. All eastbound traffic will be detoured via Spruill Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TRUMP orders ALL native Charlestonians to flee 15 hr LMAO 2
Rude A** Northerners 15 hr LMAO 1
News Dixie Furniture to close in downtown Charleston... 18 hr Uh huh 2
Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12) Tue MUSC 100
News Can Pets Be Racist? Mar 24 WHITE POLICE POWER 6
News North Charleston mayor who endorsed Trump to de... Mar 20 Texxy 2
News A photo of a 4-year-old with Hillary Clinton wa... Mar 14 Trump is the man 2
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,002 • Total comments across all topics: 279,923,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC