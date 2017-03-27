Two Charleston Angler stores sold to Charlotte real estate developer
The Charleston Angler shops in West Ashley and Mount Pleasant have been sold to a Charlotte real estate developer. Leroy Burnell/Staff Caroline Rhodes owned and operated The Charleston Angler fishing supply stores in the Charleston area since 2000.
