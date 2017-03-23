Tippett Jr. Named Interim Fire Chief in Charleston, SC
Charleston's Mayor has named name John Tippett Jr. the interim fire chief after Chief Karen Brack announced her resignation. "I am certain that Chief Tippet has the experience and leadership skills required to successfully lead the Charleston Fire Department," Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg told WCSC .
