The Latest: Relief after man arrested over Jewish threats
The Latest on the arrest in connection with threats made to at least eight Jewish institutions nationwide and the Anti-Defamation League's headquarters in New York City : The Anti-Defamation League says it's relieved and gratified after an arrest in connection with threats made against its New York headquarters and at least eight Jewish institutions nationwide. The ADL said in a statement Friday that Juan Thompson, a fired former journalist, had been on its radar ever since he fabricated a story about Charleston, South Carolina, church shooter Dylann Roof.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee Paul Luman of James Island is a POS
|11 hr
|Yankee Report
|1
|ALS Run from Georgia to South Carolina: Guinnes...
|Mar 1
|Sons For Christ C...
|4
|Anthony Wright of the Columbia County Board of ...
|Mar 1
|Dr Carlson
|8
|Women's March on Washington DC., IS A JOKE! Fem...
|Mar 1
|A J Channel
|4
|Report: Man shoots neighbor's cat, laughs as he... (Dec '15)
|Feb 26
|Kurtz
|42
|Black History Month: Tim Scott on What His Elec...
|Feb 24
|Magic Utah Uwear
|27
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Feb 24
|Thanks
|98
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC