The Latest: Relief after man arrested over Jewish threats

The Latest on the arrest in connection with threats made to at least eight Jewish institutions nationwide and the Anti-Defamation League's headquarters in New York City : The Anti-Defamation League says it's relieved and gratified after an arrest in connection with threats made against its New York headquarters and at least eight Jewish institutions nationwide. The ADL said in a statement Friday that Juan Thompson, a fired former journalist, had been on its radar ever since he fabricated a story about Charleston, South Carolina, church shooter Dylann Roof.

