Summerville woman killed in single-car crash in North Charleston

Melanie Bowman, 31, died at the scene of the wreck on Blue House Road, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office. The crash occurred at 5 a.m. Angie Jackson covers crime and breaking news for the Post and Courier.

