Student arrested at Garrett Academy in North Charleston after allegedly bringing gun to campus
A 17-year-old student at the Garrett Academy of Technology in North Charleston was arrested Wednesday after allegedly bringing a handgun to campus. Jeremy Tyonn Flowers, a resident of Mint Avenue in North Charleston, was charged with having a weapon on school grounds and with possession of a stolen firearm, according to a North Charleston police incident report.
