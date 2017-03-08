Staples to close 70 stores in 2017; fate of 4 Charleston-area stores unknown
The Framingham, Mass.-based company operates four stores in the Charleston area: in Mount Pleasant, North Charleston, Summerville and West Ashley. The company has not announced which stores will close.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West A Library Taken Over By Rude Northerners (Aug '16)
|Mar 7
|Tumbleweeds
|10
|Yankee Paul Luman of James Island is a POS
|Mar 7
|Mama Mia
|3
|Four weird pets and the people who love them
|Mar 6
|Tayrell
|3
|Annie Tahan
|Mar 6
|commenters
|1
|Women's March on Washington DC., IS A JOKE! Fem...
|Mar 6
|Lacreasa
|5
|Dixie Furniture to close in downtown Charleston...
|Mar 6
|Questions
|1
|ALS Run from Georgia to South Carolina: Guinnes...
|Mar 1
|Sons For Christ C...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC