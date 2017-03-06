Some real-world twin tips for Amal Clooney, Beyonce
" For a change, a few celebrities are chasing a trend rather than setting one " times two and three. We're talking about the mini boom in Hollywood of expected twins, with the recent arrival of triplets for Pharrell Williams and his wife, Helen Lasichanh, thrown in as a happy bonus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dixie Furniture to close in downtown Charleston...
|3 hr
|Questions
|1
|Yankee Paul Luman of James Island is a POS
|3 hr
|Questions
|2
|ALS Run from Georgia to South Carolina: Guinnes...
|Mar 1
|Sons For Christ C...
|4
|Anthony Wright of the Columbia County Board of ...
|Mar 1
|Dr Carlson
|8
|Women's March on Washington DC., IS A JOKE! Fem...
|Mar 1
|A J Channel
|4
|Report: Man shoots neighbor's cat, laughs as he... (Dec '15)
|Feb 26
|Kurtz
|42
|Black History Month: Tim Scott on What His Elec...
|Feb 24
|Magic Utah Uwear
|27
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC