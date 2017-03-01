Sol Driven Train's Joel Timmons and Della Mae's Shelby Means...
March 5 8:30 p.m. $15/adv.,$20/door Pour House 1977 Maybank Hwy. James Island charlestonpourhouse.com It started as a musical love story should - with a song.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ALS Run from Georgia to South Carolina: Guinnes...
|10 hr
|Sons For Christ C...
|4
|Anthony Wright of the Columbia County Board of ...
|11 hr
|Dr Carlson
|8
|Women's March on Washington DC., IS A JOKE! Fem...
|11 hr
|A J Channel
|4
|Black History Month: Tim Scott on What His Elec...
|Feb 24
|Magic Utah Uwear
|27
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Feb 24
|Thanks
|98
|Segars-Andrews Signs Valentine Card During Proc... (Feb '10)
|Feb 22
|Rogue Judges
|3
|Trump marks his first month with tweets, turmoil
|Feb 21
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC