Snow: Finally, a recovery day after 9,000 flight cancellations?
Snow: Finally, a recovery day after 9,000 flight cancellations? Flight schedules were improving Wednesday after schedules were snarled across the East this week. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://usat.ly/2nmV0tw Flight schedules were improving Wednesday as airlines tried for a quick restart to their operations after a powerful late-season winter storm made a mess of air travel during the past week.
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|Tue
|Jamahl
|33
|Yankee Paul Luman of James Island is a POS
|Tue
|Laquanda
|6
|West A Library Taken Over By Rude Northerners (Aug '16)
|Tue
|Shawn
|14
|A photo of a 4-year-old with Hillary Clinton wa...
|Tue
|Trump is the man
|2
|Charleston County schools look to reuse, lease ...
|Tue
|Trump is the man
|1
|Four weird pets and the people who love them
|Mar 6
|Tayrell
|3
|Annie Tahan
|Mar 6
|commenters
|1
