Sen. Lindsey Graham announces North Charleston town hall meeting
The ever-quotable U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has announced that he will be holding a town hall meeting this Saturday in North Charleston. The meeting is scheduled for April 1 at 10:30 a.m. at the main campus of Trident Technical College, 7000 Rivers Ave. Doors will open at 10 a.m. Curiously set to take place during the 40th annual Cooper River Bridge Run, seating for the event will be on a first-come, first-served basis, according to a statement from Graham's office.
