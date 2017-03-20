SC Salvation Army Slapped With Child ...

SC Salvation Army Slapped With Child Sex Abuse Lawsuit

Attorneys in Charleston, S.C. have filed two separate lawsuits on behalf of unnamed plaintiffs alleging that the local Salvation Army knowingly hired a sexual predator who proceeded to abuse them. According to the suit, filed in Charleston County court by the firm of attorney Mullins McLeod , the two Jane Does were "repeatedly sexually assaulted over the course of approximately five years starting at the age of four years old while attending Sunday school and childcare at The Salvation Army's 61 location in Charleston, South Carolina."

