Report: Bad roads costing Charleston drivers
Driving on bad roads costs Charleston drivers $1,850 annually in vehicle operating costs, congestion-related delays and traffic crashes, according to a report from a Washington, DC-based transportation research group. TRIP 's report, South Carolina Transportation by the Numbers: Meeting the State's Need for Safe, Smooth and Efficient Mobility , examines road and bridge conditions, congestion, economic development, highway safety and transportation funding in South Carolina, according to a news release.
