Reader photos: Turtles
I imagined the turtle was resting after climbing up on the rocky beach. Since the turtle was dry, it could very well have been sunbathing!" From Michael Summer of Sumter, South Carolina: "I'm not sure if this turtle at Swan Lake was hungry or curious but don't worry... Mama duck came and got her little baby."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can Pets Be Racist?
|Fri
|White flight
|4
|A photo of a 4-year-old with Hillary Clinton wa...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|2
|Charleston County schools look to reuse, lease ...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|West A Library Taken Over By Rude Northerners (Aug '16)
|Mar 14
|Toothache
|10
|Yankee Paul Luman of James Island is a POS
|Mar 10
|Jim on da Island
|5
|Report: Man shoots neighbor's cat, laughs as he... (Dec '15)
|Mar 7
|Emerald
|43
|Annie Tahan
|Mar 6
|commenters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC