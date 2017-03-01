Play at Charleston County parks for free this weekend
The easiest decision you will have to make this weekend is made possible by the Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission, as Sunday is Customer Appreciation Day. "All the play with none of the pay" is the motto of the day.
