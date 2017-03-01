Pepperhill residents seek to sue City...

Pepperhill residents seek to sue City of N. Charleston following flooding

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

More than 20 residents living in North Charleston's Pepperhill neighborhood are banning together in a lawsuit against the city During the 1000-year flood in October 2015, more than 100 families had to be evacuated from homes due to floodwaters. According to lawyer Jerry Wigger, who represents homeowners in the lawsuit, the suit investigates the maintenance issues, including whether the city properly maintained the drainage system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ALS Run from Georgia to South Carolina: Guinnes... Wed Sons For Christ C... 4
Anthony Wright of the Columbia County Board of ... Wed Dr Carlson 8
Women's March on Washington DC., IS A JOKE! Fem... Wed A J Channel 4
News Report: Man shoots neighbor's cat, laughs as he... (Dec '15) Feb 26 Kurtz 42
News Black History Month: Tim Scott on What His Elec... Feb 24 Magic Utah Uwear 27
Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12) Feb 24 Thanks 98
Segars-Andrews Signs Valentine Card During Proc... (Feb '10) Feb 22 Rogue Judges 3
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,189 • Total comments across all topics: 279,276,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC