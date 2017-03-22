North Charleston vehicle parts maker Wabco to mark opening of new manufacturing facility
Wabco Holdings Inc., a Belgium-based maker of disc brakes for commercial vehicles, today is marking the opening of a $17 million manufacturing facility in North Charleston that will employ 225 people. The facility will combine Wabco's previous production facilities on Leeds Avenue with a more modern manufacturing line to support growing demand for its products used on trucks and buses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Charleston mayor who endorsed Trump to de...
|Mar 20
|Texxy
|2
|Can Pets Be Racist?
|Mar 17
|White flight
|4
|A photo of a 4-year-old with Hillary Clinton wa...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|2
|Charleston County schools look to reuse, lease ...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|West A Library Taken Over By Rude Northerners (Aug '16)
|Mar 14
|Toothache
|10
|Yankee Paul Luman of James Island is a POS
|Mar 10
|Jim on da Island
|5
|Report: Man shoots neighbor's cat, laughs as he... (Dec '15)
|Mar 7
|Emerald
|43
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC