North Charleston police: Suspect struck pedestrian with vehicle while leading authorities on pursuit
Shortly before noon on Saturday, officers tried to stop the driver of a Dodge Charger at McMillan and Rivers avenues, police said. The driver did not stop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Fri
|Ink
|99
|Can Pets Be Racist?
|Fri
|WHITE POLICE POWER
|6
|North Charleston mayor who endorsed Trump to de...
|Mar 20
|Texxy
|2
|A photo of a 4-year-old with Hillary Clinton wa...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|2
|Charleston County schools look to reuse, lease ...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|West A Library Taken Over By Rude Northerners (Aug '16)
|Mar 14
|Toothache
|10
|Yankee Paul Luman of James Island is a POS
|Mar 10
|Jim on da Island
|5
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC