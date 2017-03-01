North Charleston police investigating...

North Charleston police investigating armed robbery at East Bay Deli

An employee at East Bay Deli, 9135 University Blvd., told police a male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, camouflage pants and a camouflage mask robbed the restaurant shortly after 10 p.m. Angie Jackson covers crime and breaking news for the Post and Courier. She previously covered the same beat for the Grand Rapids Press and MLive.com in Michigan.

