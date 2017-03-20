North Charleston mayor who endorsed Trump to deliver Meals on Wheels. ...
There are 2 comments on the Post and Courier story from 3 hrs ago, titled North Charleston mayor who endorsed Trump to deliver Meals on Wheels. .... In it, Post and Courier reports that:
Then-presidential hopeful Donald Trump campaigning in North Charleston in 2016 with supporter Mayor Keith Summey at Fratellos Italian Tavern in Park Circle. File/Staff Then-presidential hopeful Donald Trump campaigning in North Charleston in 2016 with supporter Mayor Keith Summey at Fratellos Italian Tavern in Park Circle.
#1 3 hrs ago
I looked and couldn't even find a Meals on Wheels program near me. Someone told me to go volunteer.
#2 3 hrs ago
Did you notice how many people in the video were obese or morbidly obese?
How about they drop them off some Ensure/Shakes or something else to sustain them
until they get their weight down to normal?
It is the state's decision on whether to spend money on Meals on Wheels?
