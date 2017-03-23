North Charleston man sentenced to five years for taping dog Caitlyn's ...
William Leonard Dodson was sentenced in Charleston County court on Friday, March 24, 2017 for his animal cruelty conviction involving Caitlyn, a North Charleston dog. Brad Nettles/Staff The abuser of Caitlyn, a North Charleston dog who became an international internet sensation and rally cry for anti-cruelty advocates, was sentenced Friday to the maximum five years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|5 hr
|Ink
|99
|Can Pets Be Racist?
|8 hr
|WHITE POLICE POWER
|6
|North Charleston mayor who endorsed Trump to de...
|Mar 20
|Texxy
|2
|A photo of a 4-year-old with Hillary Clinton wa...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|2
|Charleston County schools look to reuse, lease ...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|West A Library Taken Over By Rude Northerners (Aug '16)
|Mar 14
|Toothache
|10
|Yankee Paul Luman of James Island is a POS
|Mar 10
|Jim on da Island
|5
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC