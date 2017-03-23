North Charleston man sentenced to fiv...

North Charleston man sentenced to five years for taping dog Caitlyn's ...

Read more: Post and Courier

William Leonard Dodson was sentenced in Charleston County court on Friday, March 24, 2017 for his animal cruelty conviction involving Caitlyn, a North Charleston dog. Brad Nettles/Staff The abuser of Caitlyn, a North Charleston dog who became an international internet sensation and rally cry for anti-cruelty advocates, was sentenced Friday to the maximum five years.

