Normandy Farms to open full-service restaurant in downtown Charleston former bank building

11 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

Big A$$ Shrimp with mandarin and rioctta served at Bar Normandy on Broad Street Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Grace Beahm/Staff A Broad Street building which served as a bank for more than 150 years will reemerge this spring as a restaurant that owner Mike Ray likens to an Upper East Side Waffle House, meaning The Room is supposed to be a casual all-day joint with a menu that looks toward Europe.

