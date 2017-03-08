No profanity? Or personal attacks? Ch...

No profanity? Or personal attacks? Charleston County considers new...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

Charleston County Council Chairman Vic Rawl has proposed a code of conduct emphasizing civility during Council public hearings. File/Staff Chairman Vic Rawl has proposed rules of behavior for people who want to address council at a public hearing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
West A Library Taken Over By Rude Northerners (Aug '16) Mar 7 Tumbleweeds 10
News Report: Man shoots neighbor's cat, laughs as he... (Dec '15) Mar 7 Tayrell 45
Yankee Paul Luman of James Island is a POS Mar 7 Mama Mia 3
News Four weird pets and the people who love them Mar 6 Tayrell 3
Annie Tahan Mar 6 commenters 1
Women's March on Washington DC., IS A JOKE! Fem... Mar 6 Lacreasa 5
News Dixie Furniture to close in downtown Charleston... Mar 6 Questions 1
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,280 • Total comments across all topics: 279,438,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC