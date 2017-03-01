No more curb-side pickup of old TVs a...

No more curb-side pickup of old TVs and other electronic waste in City of Charleston

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

Electronics like old computers and TVs will no longer be picked up by City of Charleston waste collection crews. Instead, residents are encouraged to recycle them at various collection centers and retail stores.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ALS Run from Georgia to South Carolina: Guinnes... Wed Sons For Christ C... 4
Anthony Wright of the Columbia County Board of ... Wed Dr Carlson 8
Women's March on Washington DC., IS A JOKE! Fem... Wed A J Channel 4
News Report: Man shoots neighbor's cat, laughs as he... (Dec '15) Feb 26 Kurtz 42
News Black History Month: Tim Scott on What His Elec... Feb 24 Magic Utah Uwear 27
Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12) Feb 24 Thanks 98
Segars-Andrews Signs Valentine Card During Proc... (Feb '10) Feb 22 Rogue Judges 3
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,930 • Total comments across all topics: 279,281,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC