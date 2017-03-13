Motorcyclist killed in crash with min...

Motorcyclist killed in crash with minivan identified as Charleston man

A motorcyclist killed in a crash with a minivan in Ladson has been identified as a 20-year-old Charleston man. The Charleston County Coroner's Office said Michael Austin Moody died at the scene of the collision that happened at 9:45 a.m. Saturday.

