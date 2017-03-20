Metanoia teaching North Charleston students about business and life
West Ashley High sophomore Chrishawn Varnes sets up the screen to print a shirt during the Metanoia Youth Leadership Academy entrepreneur program Tuesday February 21, 2017 in North Charleston. Grace Beahm/Staff Coordinator Craig Logan discusses a jewelry piece in progress with School of the Arts freshman Tyheme Jenkins during the Metanoia Youth Leadership Academy entrepreneur program Tuesday February 21, 2017 in North Charleston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Charleston mayor who endorsed Trump to de...
|20 hr
|Texxy
|2
|Can Pets Be Racist?
|Mar 17
|White flight
|4
|A photo of a 4-year-old with Hillary Clinton wa...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|2
|Charleston County schools look to reuse, lease ...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|West A Library Taken Over By Rude Northerners (Aug '16)
|Mar 14
|Toothache
|10
|Yankee Paul Luman of James Island is a POS
|Mar 10
|Jim on da Island
|5
|Report: Man shoots neighbor's cat, laughs as he... (Dec '15)
|Mar 7
|Emerald
|43
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC