Man charged in connection with September 2016 downtown Charleston shooting death
Detectives have filed charges against an inmate at the Ridgeland Correctional Institution for the homicide that took place on September 14, 2016, in downtown Charleston. Eugene Rollerson, 26, of Claussen Drive, Goose Creek is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
