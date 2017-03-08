Man charged in connection with Septem...

Man charged in connection with September 2016 downtown Charleston shooting death

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: WTMA-AM North Charleston

Detectives have filed charges against an inmate at the Ridgeland Correctional Institution for the homicide that took place on September 14, 2016, in downtown Charleston. Eugene Rollerson, 26, of Claussen Drive, Goose Creek is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTMA-AM North Charleston.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
West A Library Taken Over By Rude Northerners (Aug '16) Tue Tumbleweeds 10
Yankee Paul Luman of James Island is a POS Tue Mama Mia 3
News Four weird pets and the people who love them Mon Tayrell 3
Annie Tahan Mon commenters 1
Women's March on Washington DC., IS A JOKE! Fem... Mon Lacreasa 5
News Dixie Furniture to close in downtown Charleston... Mar 6 Questions 1
ALS Run from Georgia to South Carolina: Guinnes... Mar 1 Sons For Christ C... 4
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,782 • Total comments across all topics: 279,426,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC