Man arrested month after North Charleston police say he crashed into cruiser, got away

A North Charleston man was arrested Tuesday, a month after authorities said he crashed into a police car and got away from the officers chasing him. Charles Lajuan Belton, 27, of Prince Street faces two counts of assaulting a police officer, a felony, in connection with the Feb. 2 episode.

